Pics: Storm damage across St. Louis

  • In St. John MO
  • In St. John MO
  • In St. John MO
  • In St. John MO
  • In St. John MO
  • In St. John MO
  • In St. John MO
  • Tree blocks entire street of Euclid Ave in Webster Groves/Rock Hill area
  • The Storm’s Aftermath in Soulard
  • The Storm’s Aftermath on Market Street
  • Chaos & 1 a.m.
  • Lightning in Hillsboro Illinois
  • 370 & 5th Village of Provence by Blanchette Park. First storm starting to roll in.
  • Tree In Steet After Storm- The Hill 7/10/2021 - Firley
  • Tree down on car
  • 370 & 5th near Blanchette. The cloud before the lightening lit it up.
  • Round 1 370 & 5th next to Blanchette.
  • Taken from Lake St. Louis.
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • Image of Hail in Creve Coeur
  • Still shot in Manchester Dianna Keller
  • Hail
  • Almost 3 inch hail from storm 7/9/2021 in St. Louis County unincorporated (Page/Schuetz).
  • Hail
  • Lightning from Storm
  • Still hailing with heavy rain for about 20 minutes so far.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Viewers sent in images from across the area. They include trees toppled over cars, hail, and lightning. One viewer sent a picture of a tree out of the ground in Augusta, Missouri.

Meteorologist Jaime Travers says that wind gusts hit 70 mph overnight and a complex of storms moved through the area. The damage is more isolated this time around versus what we had a few weeks ago.

There are multiple reports of golf ball size hail reports (1.75″) from Creve Coeur to Bridgeton and even 2″ in diameter here in Maryland Heights from the isolated storm that impacted the metro around 9:30 PM Friday.

There is a potential for additional strong storms this afternoon and evening. More of a heavy rain may come later tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 am Sunday.

