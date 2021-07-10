Pics: Storm damage across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Viewers sent in images from across the area. They include trees toppled over cars, hail, and lightning. One viewer sent a picture of a tree out of the ground in Augusta, Missouri.

Meteorologist Jaime Travers says that wind gusts hit 70 mph overnight and a complex of storms moved through the area. The damage is more isolated this time around versus what we had a few weeks ago.

There are multiple reports of golf ball size hail reports (1.75″) from Creve Coeur to Bridgeton and even 2″ in diameter here in Maryland Heights from the isolated storm that impacted the metro around 9:30 PM Friday.

There is a potential for additional strong storms this afternoon and evening. More of a heavy rain may come later tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 am Sunday.