Picture shows crowded staircases at Fort Zumwalt South High School

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The Fort Zumwalt School District welcomed students back to school in person and virtually Monday. On Wednesday, a student posted an image of crowded staircases during passing period at Fort Zumwalt South High School.

Superintendent Bernard DuBray said the toughest protocol to implement so far is social distancing. He was pleased when he saw the picture because all of the students were wearing masks.

“We’re learning as we go, all this social distancing, that’s probably the most difficult of the measures that we’ve implemented, to get kids to constantly be aware of how close they are to the person in front of them, I’m even pleased seeing that picture,” he said. “When you get on those two staircases is where it’s difficult for kids to wait for someone to go down a few steps before they start, so I think we’re going to continue to learn, and now that we know we’ve got some of those issues, our principals will work on it and I think we’ll get it corrected.”

The student said teachers have been strict on making sure their students are wearing masks, but passing period is tough to navigate.

“It’s pretty difficult to like stay separate from people, and you also don’t want to be late and get a tardy by taking the back stairways, so you have to go through the commons, which is what the picture was of,” the student said.

The student, who was not identified, said the picture was taken, posted on social media and later shown to family.

“I noticed that throughout the school day there was a lot of people and everyone was still shoulder-to-shoulder and I just thought it was really shocking considering the circumstances currently,” the student said.

Dr. DuBray said there are other efforts in place to try and keep distance between students including, markings on the ground in hallways to make sure students are walking on the proper side of the hall. Students are not able to use lockers to try and eliminate students from lingering in the halls.

“The health department has told us that hallway traffic is not the big problem because they are moving pretty fast, it’s only when you’re within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes is when they start getting worried about it,” Superintendent DuBray said.