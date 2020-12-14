Pictures – Christmas Traditions on Main Street in St. Charles

  • An actor in costume entertain pedestrians on Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christmas traditions is an annual event where playful storybook characters, sing Christmas music and entertain shoppers as they browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street, Missouri’s first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • Singers in costumes entertain pedestrians on Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christmas traditions is an annual event where playful storybook characters, sing Christmas music and entertain shoppers as they browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street, Missouri’s first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • A horse and buggy moves between cars to carry passengers on Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christmas traditions is an annual event where playful storybook characters, sing Christmas music and entertain shoppers as they browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street, Missouri’s first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • The candle woman says hello to pedestrians as they walk by on Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christmas traditions are playful storybook characters, that revel in the sounds of Christmas music through the years provided by carolers as shoppers browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street, Missouri’s first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • Carolers entertain pedestrians that walk by on Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christmas traditions are playful storybook characters, that revel in the sounds of Christmas music through the years provided by carolers as shoppers browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street, Missouri’s first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • An old Pontiac serves as a Nativity Scene as curious pedestrians walk by on Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christmas traditions are playful storybook characters, that revel in the sounds of Christmas music through the years provided by carolers as shoppers browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street, Missouri’s first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
  • A cast of characters parade on Main Street in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Christmas traditions are playful storybook characters, that revel in the sounds of Christmas music through the years provided by carolers as shoppers browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street, Missouri’s first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Christmas traditions is an annual event where playful storybook characters, sing  Christmas music and entertain shoppers as they browse the stores in the 200-year-old Historic Main Street.

