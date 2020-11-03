Pictures: Voters head to the polls across the St. Louis region

  • ST ANN, MO – NOVEMBER 03: St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell listens to a concerned voter after casting his ballot on November 3, 2020 outside the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST ANN, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters line up to cast their absentee ballots on November 3, 2020 outside the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST ANN, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters line up to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST ANN, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters line up to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST ANN, MO – NOVEMBER 03: A Law Enforcement Officer temperature screens voters as they wait in line to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at the St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST ANN, MO – NOVEMBER 03: A voter cast their ballot in a designated drive-up area for voters who are currently in quarantine with COVID-19 on November 3, 2020 at St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST ANN, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Election workers receive bagged ballots from voters in a designated area that are currently in quarantine with COVID-19 on November 3, 2020 at St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: A voter receives their ballot in a designated drive-up area for voters who are currently in quarantine with COVID-19 on November 3, 2020 at St. Louis County Board of Elections in St. Ann, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait on line to cast their ballots on Election Day on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait on line to cast their ballots on Election Day on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait on line to cast their ballots on Election Day on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 at Jennings Senior High School in St Louis, Missouri. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Missouri Democratic Congressional Nominee Cori Bush votes on Election Day at Gambrinus Hall on November 3, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Cori Bush who ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in the primary is running as the Democratic candidate to represent St. Louis’ 1st Congressional District. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Missouri Democratic Congressional Nominee Cori Bush (2R) waits in line to vote on Election Day at Gambrinus Hall on November 3, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Cori Bush who ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in the primary is running as the Democratic candidate to represent St. Louis’ 1st Congressional District. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
  • ST LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Missouri Democratic Congressional Nominee Cori Bush (R) waits in line to vote on Election Day at Gambrinus Hall on November 3, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Cori Bush who ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in the primary is running as the Democratic candidate to represent St. Louis’ 1st Congressional District. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Four years after Republicans turned in a dominant performance in Missouri, the state’s GOP governor and a veteran Republican congresswoman are facing strong challenges from Democrats. Polls opened Tuesday morning. In the governor’s race, voters are weighing in on whether they approve of Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic or whether it’s time for new leadership. He is being challenged by Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway. Meanwhile, political experts believe the race between four-term 2nd District Republican Rep. Ann Wagner and her Democratic challenger, Jill Schupp, is a toss-up. Their St. Louis-area district is among many suburban districts across the country that Democrats have targeted to flip.

