ST. LOUIS – Pie Guy Pizza in The Grove wants everyone to know that they are there for those in need.

Tower Grove Pride posted a photo of a flyer Pie Guy Pizza taped to a pole in the Grove on their Facebook page. The flyer reads, “Real Talk: If you or your family are struggling and don’t know where your next meal is going to come from and you see this, call me. I got you. 314-899-0494.”

The flyer ends, “xo – Pie Guy Pizza.”