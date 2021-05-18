Pilots ejected from F-15 at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – Two pilots were ejected Tuesday from an aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport at about 7:30 a.m. The jet was on the runway when they ejected.
There are no serious injuries but one of the pilots did go to the hospital to get checked out.
The Qatar Emiri Air Force is on a one-year mission at Scott Air Force Base where they are learning to fly the F-15 made by Boeing. SAFB has joint use at MidAmerica for training.
EMS is on the scene.
