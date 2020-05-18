Breaking News
Pilot rescued at state park after plane crashed into tree

MACOMB, Ill. – Authorities say the pilot of a small plane was rescued after the plane he was flying crashed and got stuck in a tree in Argyle Lake State Park. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed Friday afternoon, trapping the 75-year-old pilot in a tree about 50 feet in the area. Authorities received a distress call from the pilot of a Cessna 172M Skyhawk around 4:30 p.m. Deputies located the pilot in the tree, which was about a mile from the nearest roadway. The pilot had minor injuries.

