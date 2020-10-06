Pineapple slices and watermelon among fruit at Walmart recalled due to listeria threat

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to check your refrigerator.

Walmart stores are recalling several types of fresh-cut fruit sold in nine states including in Missouri and Illinois due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Country Fresh, which packages pre-cut apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples, and cantaloupe voluntarily recalled the items after the FDA discovered Listeria monocytogenes on equipment used in an area where the products are packaged.

The ‘Freshness Guaranteed’ containers of fruit have best if used by dates between October 3 and 11.

Country Fresh has not reported any illnesses to date, but the products are being removed from store shelves and inventories immediately.