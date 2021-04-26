Pink Moon: When to see the first supermoon of the year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – April’s full moon — called the Pink Moon — is the first of two supermoons we will see this year, and it will rise late Monday night.

This supermoon will be at its biggest and brightest at 11:31 p.m. ET Monday. Check this moonrise calculator to see when it might start climbing in the sky near you.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth we see. This makes for the biggest, brightest full moons seen all year.

The Pink Moon appears to the naked eye to be full for nearly three days, from Sunday evening until Wednesday morning. 

However, it won’t actually look pink. Rather, it will be a golden color near the horizon and will fade to a bright white as it moves overhead, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Pink Moon is so named because it corresponded with the early springtime bloom of the wildflower phlox subulata, which is native to eastern North America and is commonly known as “moss pink.”

Other names for April’s full moon — mainly with a nod to spring — include the Fish Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

For the best view of the supermoon, find an open area and watch as the moon rises just above the horizon when it will appear its biggest.

In an average year, we see two to four supermoons. This year, the biggest full moons are the April one and the full moon on May 26. May’s full moon will appear to be the biggest of the year, but it will beat Monday’s full moon by only .04%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News