Pink pineapples coming to Missouri

ST. LOUIS- Pink pineapples are now available at some grocery stores in Missouri. Del Monte’s Pinkglow Pineapple has been in development since 2005.

The pineapples with a pink center grow on a select farm in Costa Rica and take up to 24 months to produce.

Del Monte claims the pineapple is juicer and sweeter than a traditional pineapple.

One Pinkglow Pineapple costs about $50.

Starting Monday the Pinkglow pineapple is being sold at Harps grocery stores in Missouri.

Here are some of the Harps locations: Anderson, Bernie, Bonne Terre, Clarkton, Dexter, Doniphan, Farmington, Fredericktown, Jackson, Joplin, Kennett, Malden, Marble Hill, Noel, Park Hills, Popular Bluff, Potosi, Richmond, Seligman and Thayer.

If you can’t make it to one of those stores the pineapple is also sold online at www.pinkglowpineapple.com/.