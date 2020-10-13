Pink Pineapples finally hit the market

ST. LOUIS – The future is here and now you can purchase pink slices of pineapple. Del Monte Fresh Produce has finally brought its long-anticipated pink pineapples to market.

This pretty in pink treat has been a work in progress.

Del Monte started developing it back in 2005 and then it got FDA approval for human consumption in 2016.

They’re pretty expensive too, costing $49 dollars each. The high price due to the fact the Pinkglow pineapples take as long as 24 months to grow on a farm in Costa Rica.

Del Monte says the fruit is sweeter and juicer than your average pineapple.

They are available nationwide only online at pinkglowpineapple.com