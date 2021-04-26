‘Pink’ supermoon will be visible tonight

ST. LOUIS – Stargazers, you are in for a treat Monday night. The first of two supermoons, known as the pink moon will appear. However, the moon won’t actually be pink. The supermoon occurs when a moon is at its closest to Earth.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the moon, the Farmer’s Almanac says the moon will be at its peak illumination at 10:33 p.m. Monday. This is one of two supermoons that will happen this year.

A supermoon is when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth we see. This makes for the biggest, brightest full moons we see all year.

The moon will appear to the naked eye to be full for close to three days, from Sunday evening until Wednesday morning.

In an average year, we see between two to four supermoons. This year, the biggest full moons we will see are this full moon and the full moon on May 26. May’s full moon will end up being the biggest looking moon we see for the year, but it only beats Monday’s full moon by .04%.