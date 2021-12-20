Pizza Champ finds permanent location in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A new pizza place is opening in Maplewood in early 2022. Pizza Champ was a takeout-only concept during the pandemic but will now get a permanent location on Lyle Avenue near Side Project Brewing.

The restaurant is just 800 square feet and will have counter service ordering. There will also be a 60-seat patio that will be enclosed and heated during the winter.

The building will also have a drive-thru window for pizza and beer.

Pizza Champ will continue to operate takeout pizza out of the Elmwood location on Sutton Blvd. until the new space opens.

The owners of Elmwood are behind Pizza Champ. The owners are hospitality veterans who worked at restaurants like Niche, The Restaurant at Meadowood, and more.

The owners say they hope Pizza Champ becomes a true neighborhood pizza joint.

You can check out Pizza Champ’s menu here.