CREVE COEUR, Mo. – An IMO’s pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

The driver tells Fox 2 he was given a bogus address for delivery around 11:45 p.m. He noticed someone pacing back and forth alongside him.

He said the unknown man pointed a gun at him took his money, vehicle, and delivery order. The driver complied with the robbers and then fled from the scene.

No word on any arrest.

