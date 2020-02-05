Pizza delivery driver witnesses his car being stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - A delivery driver's car is stolen along with his livelihood.

“It was the car. It just wrecked me to see it driving away without me in it," says Joe Weir.

He was making a delivery for Marco’s Pizza when his 2013 Chevy Malibu was stolen.

“I started to knock and I heard my car door shut."

He says the thief took off and his son tried to use 'Find My iPhone' and OnStar to track the car down, but the thief tore off the rearview mirror and threw it out the window along with the phone.

“I want to help my dad and I know the position that my family is in so I thought that was the best thing I could possibly do,” said Patrick Weir.

The car was eventually located crashed on top of a cement barricade in Clayton,” said Patrick Weir.

“It was hard seeing it that way, the whole front was off and sitting on top of the car," he explained.

Weir says he's being charged several hundred dollars for the towing and he reached out to his insurance company which says it won’t cover any of the damages because he was delivering at the time.

He says he’s also been given the runaround by Marco’s Pizza.

Fox 2 reached out to management which says they’re still waiting on word from corporate on what they can do if anything.

Now, Weir says he’s without a car and he has left his job.

“I have a $5,700 bill left to pay off the car that I don’t no longer have. I don’t know how we’re gonna pay that or what we’re gonna do and I have no money coming in,” said Weir.

Weir’s family has set up a GoFund Me to help with expenses.

38.789217 -90.322614