ST. LOUIS – As if people needed another reason to overindulge this week, Pizzeria da Gloria opens on The Hill Wednesday.

Joe Kurowski worked in pizza places in Italy and New York previously and his new shop will run out of part of the former Amighetti’s/Colino’s space near Marconi and Wilson Avenues.

Kurowski is opening his restaurant with curbside only pickup.

Pizzeria da Gloria‘s website says the pizzas are wood-fired and “every pizza is crafted with the same sensibility Italy made famous. And love.”

The website also says they are only making 100 pizzas per day, “so save your spot now.”