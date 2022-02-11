Plan ahead: Multiple roads will be closed this weekend in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — This will be a busy weekend for road improvement projects around the St. Louis area. Some of the work will result in temporary road closures.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan for delays. If you’re heading to downtown St. Louis this weekend, be prepared for a section of I-44 to be closed for the removal of the Broadway Bridge over the interstate.

The closure will be roughly from the Eads Bridge to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, according to MoDOT. The closure began Friday night. The interstate is expected to re-open by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should also be prepared for a section of Manchester Road to be closed in St. Louis County from Hanley Road to South Brentwood Boulevard. Local traffic will be able to drive as far west on Manchester as Dorothy Avenue. From Brentwood Boulevard, local traffic will be able to go as far east as Van Mark Way and Mary Avenue.

The closure is scheduled to begin Friday at 9 p.m. and is expected to end Monday by 5 a.m.

The owners of Time for Dinner in Brentwood wants everyone to know they are still open for business this weekend.

“We have sent out emails directing people how to get here and just letting them know that you can get to us, even though there will be a closure very close to here,” said store co-owner Carolyn Wilson.

The business expects to be busy this weekend with Valentine’s Day meals and football-watching appetizers for watch parties. Customers are also able to prepare their own meals.

“We have sessions where people are actually coming in to put together their food all morning tomorrow,” said Wilson.

The same section of Manchester is also scheduled to shut down the following weekend, February 18 through February 21.

The Manchester closure is part of a project that will create what MoDOT calls “significant improvements” to sidewalks on Manchester between Big Bend and Lindbergh. The work will bring the area up to Americans with Disability Act requirements and is expected to wrap up with resurfacing in the summer of 2023.

“We’ll be really excited when it’s all done,” said Bridget Johnston, store manager for K Hall Designs.

She wants customers to know they can still access the store during the road closure.

“We’re hoping it’ll be a busy weekend with last-minute Valentine’s shoppers,” said Johnston. “There’s a lot of great gift ideas here.”

Another area project that will lead to a temporary road closure this weekend involves bridge work near I-270 and New Florissant Road. MoDOT is scheduled to close New Florissant Road in both directions and expects major delays on I-270 Saturday and Sunday. The aging bridge will eventually be replaced. Partial demolition will take place this weekend.

MoDOT expects all lanes to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

For more information on area road projects visit: https://www.modot.org/weekly-construction-report