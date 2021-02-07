Plan for a happy Valentine’s Day: Businesses say buy your gifts ASAP

ST. LOUIS – Millions of dollars will be spent nationwide in the coming days because love is in the air.

Valentine’s day is just a week away and with the time crunch nearing, businesses say buy your gifts as soon as you can.

People are rushing to get last-minute gifts for their special someone.

Manager of Lesher’s Flowers Christine Lesher-Reid said this holiday is the busiest day of the year for their business.

If you still haven’t decided what to get that special someone, Lesher-Reid said you should, and quick.

“It’s on Sunday this year so that’s a little bit of a twist,” Lesher-Reid said. “But you know we’ll definitely have those last minute people coming up for sure.”

Lesher-Reid has worked more than 30 Valentine’s Days at her family business but never during a pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, there have been delays in deliveries and shipments may be limited.

“With COVID, things have been pushed back, trucking has been a little difficult,” Lusher-Reid said. “So we don’t know how much product we’re going to get so don’t wait.”

If you cant make the flower deadline, maybe a gift certificate to a spa or nail salon would buy you some extra time.

“We’ve got quite a few men coming in and getting gift certificates for their wives or girlfriends, mom’s too,” Jerry Nguyen, manager at Nail and Spa said. ” Who doesn’t like to get their hair and nails pampered?”

Just remember, if you need flowers, put in your orders as soon as possible. Have a plan B, C, and maybe D in case places you usually enjoy are at limited capacity and already booked because of the pandemic.