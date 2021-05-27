Plan to develop former Crestwood Mall site heads to public hearing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– A plan to develop the former site of Crestwood Mall went before that city’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission Thursday.  The $67.5 million project would include $17 million in tax incentives.  

Dierbergs and McBride Homes are the forces behind the proposed development at the 47-acre site.  The plan calls for a Dierbergs supermarket, retail space and a subdivision with 81 single-family homes.  The proposed TIF would not be part of McBride’s plans for a subdivision.  

TIF allows developers to use proceeds from taxes generated by a development to help pay for the project to be built. 

Many residents are eager for the city to move forward.  The mall was built in 1957 and closed in 2013.  Several efforts to develop the property have failed. 

“Every time it seems like there’s a potential of doing something, it doesn’t happen,” said Crestwood visitor Pam Schaffer. “It’s just a big old prairie and a waste of space.” 

Developing the site would require substantial work, according to the developer presenting the plans Thursday. 

“I don’t think anyone else would take this on without the assistance that is contemplated,” said John Brancaglione, PGAV Planners.   

The plan can be viewed on the city of Crestwood’s website

The commission adjourned Thursday without making a recommendation.  The next step is a public hearing June 17th.   The commission will not make its decision until after the public hearing is completed.   

Crestwood resident John Bell believes the project would be worthwhile.  

“This vacant area has been having birthdays,” he said.  “It’s time to put something in.”   

Once the TIF commission weighs in, the Crestwood Board of Aldermen would still need to approve the project.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News