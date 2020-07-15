Primary spread of COVID-19 in St. Louis County may be from youth sports

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addressed the continued spread of COVID-19 in the region during a regularly scheduled press conference Wednesday morning. He says that over 8,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The second highest daily number of positive cases was reported yesterday.

Page says that there is a reason for the large increase in positive cases. There is a lot more testing being given. Plus, some labs are overwhelmed and that can lead to delays and cases being reported in batches. There is also more movement of younger people in the community. This is adding to the spread of the virus.

Gatherings around youth and adult sports the primary way the virus is spreading in our community, according to Page. They are looking at revising youth sports guidelines.

St. Louis County currently allows 50 percent capacity at businesses. They are currently reviewing the guidelines and do not plan to expand opening at this time. FOX 2 previously reported that a phased plan to reopen all businesses to 100 percent capacity would be in place by the end of this month.

Masks are still mandatory in public. This includes all businesses and St. Louis County has been notifying places that are not complying with the rules. But, they are not required at home, in a private office if you have adequate space, in cars, and with people who live with you.

Specific guidelines for school openings will come on July 20.