Plant-based diets may lead to weaker bones

ST. LOUIS – New research is pointing out a potential drawback to a plant-based diet, weak bones.

A large-scale study published in the journal BMC Medicine finds that vegans have a greater risk of bone fractures than meat-eaters.

Experts say this could be due to inadequate levels of dietary calcium and protein.

Those nutrients, as well as vitamin B-12 and vitamin D, are less easily absorbed from plants.

So, higher amounts are required for non-meat eaters.

Low body mass index and a lack of physical activity were also said to contribute to the increased fracture risk.