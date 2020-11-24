Plant-based diets may lead to weaker bones

ST. LOUIS – New research is pointing out a potential drawback to a plant-based diet, weak bones.
A large-scale study published in the journal BMC Medicine finds that vegans have a greater risk of bone fractures than meat-eaters.
Experts say this could be due to inadequate levels of dietary calcium and protein.
Those nutrients, as well as vitamin B-12 and vitamin D, are less easily absorbed from plants.
So, higher amounts are required for non-meat eaters.
Low body mass index and a lack of physical activity were also said to contribute to the increased fracture risk.
