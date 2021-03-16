Plea for video of ‘QAnon Shaman’ after concerns over video released by court

Jacob Chansley at the Capitol and in jail. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) /The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff’s Office

ST. LOUIS– The attorney for Jacob Chansley, the man known as the QAnon Shaman, is issuing a plea with the public for video showing his client in or around the Capitol on January 6. This comes after a judge denied Chansley request to be released before the trial last week.

Chansley, is charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. His attorney is Al Watkins, a prominent St. Louis lawyer.

Watkins says the government has characterized Chansley as violent and a risk to the public based on footage provided to his defense team during a hearing about his release. The court said that video was used to support its decision to deny Chansley’s release.

“Subsequent scrutiny of the video footage (including the The New Yorker video specifically cited by the Government) has given rise to the identification of numerous ambiguities, irregularities, inconsistencies, timeline issues and concern about the assertions of the Government about the actions of Mr. Chansley based on the Government’s video footage,” said Watkins in a press release.

Chansley’s legal team now has a dedicated email address so the public can submit video footage of the defendant.

“It is hopeful that the video footage which is provided will assist both Mr. Chansley and the Government to garner a heightened degree of appreciation for the peaceful and non-violent nature of the Shaman and that which really occurred on January 6,” said Watkins.

People with video of Chansley during the January 6 incident is encourage to send it to his legal team here : Shamanfootage@gmail.com.