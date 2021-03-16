Plea for video of ‘QAnon Shaman’ after concerns over video released by court

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jacob Chansley at the Capitol and in jail. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) /The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff’s Office

ST. LOUIS– The attorney for Jacob Chansley, the man known as the QAnon Shaman, is issuing a plea with the public for video showing his client in or around the Capitol on January 6. This comes after a judge denied Chansley request to be released before the trial last week.

Chansley, is charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. His attorney is Al Watkins, a prominent St. Louis lawyer.

Watkins says the government has characterized Chansley as violent and a risk to the public based on footage provided to his defense team during a hearing about his release. The court said that video was used to support its decision to deny Chansley’s release.

“Subsequent scrutiny of the video footage (including the The New Yorker video specifically cited by the Government) has given rise to the identification of numerous ambiguities, irregularities, inconsistencies, timeline issues and concern about the assertions of the Government about the actions of Mr. Chansley based on the Government’s video footage,” said Watkins in a press release. 

Chansley’s legal team now has a dedicated email address so the public can submit video footage of the defendant.

 “It is hopeful that the video footage which is provided will assist both Mr. Chansley and the Government to garner a heightened degree of appreciation for the peaceful and non-violent nature of the Shaman and that which really occurred on January 6,” said Watkins.

People with video of Chansley during the January 6 incident is encourage to send it to his legal team here : Shamanfootage@gmail.com.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News