ST. LOUIS - Too busy to mow your lawn? There's an app for that, "Plowz and Mowz" is now available in St. Louis.

The app lets you book a snow plow for your driveway, gives you a price based on the size of the driveway and the amount of snow. The company says it's often described as the uber for landscaping.

Plowz and Mowz are hosting a meet and greet event Friday, February 7 at 8:00 a.m. at the Drury Inn in Brentwood.