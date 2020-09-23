‘Poacher Caught’: Police arrest man who stole numerous amounts of wildlife property

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man was arrested after officials found stolen wildlife items on his property. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) posted a Facebook announcement releasing information about the investigation on Sept. 23.

According to the Facebook post, St. Louis County and St. Charles County police, along with an MDC agent searched the suspect’s property.

Police say the suspect had waterfowl decoys that he stole from a hunter in St. Charles County and 22 deer racks that had not been checked in, nor could be accounted for.

There was also a large blue catfish the suspect admitted to catching on the Mississippi River. He did not have a permit and the fish had gone to waste.

The suspect was arrested for multiple counts of theft, wildlife charges, and taken to jail for outstanding warrants.

If you have information related to a wildlife crime, call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.