Pointe at Ballwin Commons hosts COVID vaccination event today

ST. LOUIS – The Pointe at Ballwin Commons will host a COVID vaccination event Monday, May 10.
Those who attend will receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The event goes from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Pointe at Ballwin Commons.
Those attending do not need to register or make an appointment, but there is a Facebook Event Page where organizers are asking people to RSVP in order to ensure that there will be enough vaccines.
The event is hosted by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the Missouri Army and Air National Guard.
