Pointfest returning to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in September

ST. LOUIS – Pointfest, a large outdoor rock music festival hosted by radio station KPNT is coming back to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in September.
The festival will be featuring Shinedown, Seether, Badflower, Greek Fire, grandson, Zero 9:36, and more.
The festival is scheduled for September 19.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can get Lawn or Select Reserved for $19.95 plus fees first week of sales.
