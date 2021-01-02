‘Polar Bear’ water ski event continues St. Louis New Year’s Day tradition

ST. LOUIS – It was a cold and wet day to be skiing, but that’s exactly what one local group was doing. The New Year is starting off right with the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Ski Event.

“Today the water is about 33 degrees. And today we’ll say it’s kind of warm cause it’s 36,” said Kevin Day, the organizer of this event.

Kevin Day has been skiing on New Year’s Day for 36 years. While this weather feels cold to most, it didn’t phase him too much. In 36 years, he’s definitely skied in worse.

“Three years ago I skied and it was minus 23. And it’s really terrible at that condition. Some of the girls they would ski and when they’d come out of the water their hair would just freeze. Stick. It was terrible,” said Day.

While these temperatures near freezing are nothing in comparison to that, he’s also skied in temperatures as warm as 63 degrees.

Day describes what it’s like being out on the water in this cold but says the adrenaline helps.

“Well, you know you’re exhilarated, you’re pumped up. When you really feel it, when I would come in at the end of the year everyone would come up to help me and I thought I was walking out and I thought I was walking. But what was really happening my feet were numb, I couldn’t feel them. I was actually on my knees coming out and people would come help me stand up because I couldn’t feel my feet. So it pretty much chills the body,” Day said.

This event is for a great cause. Day has raised over $128,000 over the years and for the past 13 years has been raising money for the Missouri Disabled Waterski Association which is dedicated to improving the physical condition and quality of life for the disabled through participation in sports.

“We started that to help improve the lives of disabled individuals. Because when people get disabled it’s a really low part of their life. And when I can get them on the water in the summertime waterskiing, and they think ‘all I can do is sit in a wheelchair’ and I put them on a water ski and get them on the water it’s very exhilarating and makes it feel like ‘I’m a real person again’,” said Day.