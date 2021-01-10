Police: 19-year-old shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a murder-suicide involving a 19-year-old who first killed a woman before turning the gun on himself Friday.

Police say at around 7:20 p.m., they responded to a call about a shooting in the 11000 block of Lilac Avenue.

When arriving at the location, officers found 51-year-old Denise Edwards inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Brian Thurman was found lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead after arriving.

Police first believed the incident was a double homicide.

After further investigations, they discovered Edwards and Thurman knew each other and were in the same vehicle at the time of the incident.

The investigation revealed Edwards was driving when Thurman shot her and got out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

The car, with Edwards in it, veered off the road and hit a tree.

Thurman then shot himself.