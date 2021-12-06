Police: 2nd grader brought loaded handgun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS — A teacher found a loaded pistol in a second grader’s backpack at Pamoja Preparatory Academy Friday afternoon, according to police and St. Louis Public Schools.

Investigators said the teacher found the handgun during recess. The child located the weapon inside a lock box under his parent’s bed, according to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the child intended to show off the weapon. No criminal charges are being sought at this time.

St. Louis Public Schools communications director George Sells released the following statement in an email to FOX 2:

“The investigation is on-going. In the meantime, we are asking parents, guardians and caregivers to please check on any firearms in the home, secure them and store them out of reach of children. The safety and security of our children and staff are top priorities in our District and, it must always be our shared responsibility as a school community.”