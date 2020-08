ST. LOUS – Police and EMS crews responded to a one-car rollover accident on Interstate 55 at LaFayette Monday morning.

The call came in just after 5:00 a.m. Fox 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where he reports two right lanes are closed to traffic and the left lane is getting by.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

55 NORTHBOUND / S 7TH STAccident with Injuries pic.twitter.com/3GppABDkbB — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 24, 2020