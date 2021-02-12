Police are concerned that a missing Florissant 14-year-old is out in the cold

FLORISSANT, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy. Krystian Burch was last seen Tuesday near Greenway Chase Drive and Patterson Road. After leaving his home on foot he was spotted at a nearby Family Dollar store. Police are very concerned about his whereabouts because of the extreme cold temperatures.
Burch is described as 5’9″ tall, 200 pounds with black hair worn in a low afro. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black Crocs and possibly a gray hooded sweatshirt with bright yellow shoulders and a hood. He may have a blue and gray backpack with him.
Call Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210 if you have any information.