Police are searching for a woman kidnapped by her boyfriend

ST. LOUIS – A warrant has been issued for an at large suspect in the Sunday morning kidnapping of 23-year-old Easten Binnington.

A court document says 25-year-old Dariyon Moore took Binnington from her friend’s house in the1300 block of Springhurst Drive and drove off. Their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Easten Binnington, 23

The people involved “were in a relationship and in the process of breaking up,” according to the court document. Moore then called Binnington over 50 times Saturday night into Sunday morning. At about 12:50 a.m. Sunday Moore showed up at the residence on Springhurst Drive. He began banging on the house. Binnington and her friends locked themselves in the bathroom. Moore was able to get in through the back sliding door. He then kicked the bathroom door in, grabbed Binnington by the arm, and forced her outside. According to the court document, she yelled, “no, don’t take me.” Moore forced her into his car and drove away.

Moore had left his phone at the Springhurst Drive residence. The friends used it to call Binnington. The friend heard Binnington crying when she answered the call.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.