Police arrest brother in fatal shooting of rapper

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 27-year-old Missouri man who was shot to death last week was a prominent rapper. Florissant Police said Derrick Ayers was killed Thursday in the St. Louis suburb, and his brother was arrested in connection with the shooting.

His former manager, Cortez Robinson, said Ayers performed under the stage name Bizzie Gambino. Ayers had several songs that have been viewed several hundred thousand times on YouTube. His most popular song, “Can’t Stand It,” had more than 1 million views online.

Police said that Ayers’ brother, 22-year-old William Miller, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting. 

