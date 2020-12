ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the publics’ help identifying a suspect related to catalytic converter thefts on December 4.

The thefts happened in the 5000 block of Southwest Avenue. Police said the vehicle “appears to be a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup.”

They ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

