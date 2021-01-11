Police ask for help identifying Kirkwood High School vandals

ST. LOUIS – Kirkwood High School and two Kirkwood School District middle schools were vandalized Wednesday, January 6 and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.

The Kirkwood School District said the schools had graffiti spray painted on them.

Video and photos show three unknown individuals entering the east alley way of Kirkwood High School at 5:56 p.m. via the West Jewell cut thru. They then spray painted graffiti on the wall of the high school. The district said one suspect was wearing eye glasses and a hoodie with a distinct pattern on the back.

The Kirkwood School District said Nipher Middle School and North Middle School were also hit.

Anyone who can help identify the individuals are asked to contact Detective Jennifer Burton at 314-984-6902 or Burtonjl@kirkwoodmo.org.