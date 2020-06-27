Breaking News
Police ask for help identifying looting suspects

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the subjects in photos from the civil unrest of Monday June 1 into Tuesday June 2.

Police say the stores in the below photos were looted that night.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Two Subjects were seen at Shoe Carnival at 3503 Bamberger Ave.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 2

One subject was seen at, Johnny’s Market at 4300 Chippewa St., Enterprise Rent-a-Car at 3260 S. Kingshigway Blvd. and Boost Mobile at 3706 S. Grand Ave.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1

The below six subjects were seen at Don Brown Chevrolet at 2244 S. Kingshighway Blvd., Enterprise Rent-a-Car at 3260 S. Kingshighway Blvd., Midwest Money at 5900 Hampton Ave. and GGB Fashion 4532 Gravois Ave.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 4
  • Subject 4
  • Subject 4
  • Subject 5
  • Subject 5
  • Subject 6

The below three subjects were seen at Schnucks at 3134 Union Blvd., Medicine Shoppe at 4900 Delmar Blvd. and LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3

The below seven subjects were seen at LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza, and Walgreens at 1400 N. Grand Ave. and Family Dollar at 6501 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 3
  • Subject 4
  • Subject 4
  • Subject 4
  • Subject 4
  • Subject 5
  • Subject 5
  • Subject 5
  • Subject 5
  • Subject 6
  • Subject 6
  • Subject 6
  • Subject 7
  • Subject 7
  • Subject 7

The below subject was seen at Walgreens at 1400 N. Grand Ave. and Fresh Image at 714 N. Tucker Blvd.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1

The below two subjects were seen at a fire at N. 17th St. and Olive St.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1 and 2

The police are searching for the below subjects who were seen at multiple fires.

  • Subjects seen at multiple fires
  • Subjects seen at multiple fires
  • Subjects seen at multiple fires

The people pictured below were seen at a car fire at the intersection of Tucker Blvd. and Convention Plaza. They were also seen at Fresh Image at 714 N. Tucker Blvd.

  • Subjects seen at car fire and Fresh Image
  • Subjects seen at car fire and Fresh Image

One subject pictured below was seen at Midwest Money at 5900 Hampton Ave.

Subject 1

The below two subjects were seen at Schnucks at 3134 Union Blvd.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 2

The below two subjects were seen at EMS Wireless at 4346 Natural Bridge Rd.

  • EMS Wireless Subjects
  • EMS Wireless Subjects

One subject pictured below was seen at LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1
  • Subject 1

Multiple subjects pictured below were seen at Rainbow Shops at 3657 Page Blvd with a silver sedan.

The two subjects pictured below and a vehicle were seen at Al Mustafa Market at 3727 Gravois Ave., GGB Fashion at 4532 Gravois Ave and LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza.

  • Subject 1
  • Subject 2
  • Subject 2
  • Suspect Vehicle

