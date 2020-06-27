Police ask for help identifying looting suspects

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the subjects in photos from the civil unrest of Monday June 1 into Tuesday June 2.

Police say the stores in the below photos were looted that night.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Two Subjects were seen at Shoe Carnival at 3503 Bamberger Ave.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 2

One subject was seen at, Johnny’s Market at 4300 Chippewa St., Enterprise Rent-a-Car at 3260 S. Kingshigway Blvd. and Boost Mobile at 3706 S. Grand Ave.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

The below six subjects were seen at Don Brown Chevrolet at 2244 S. Kingshighway Blvd., Enterprise Rent-a-Car at 3260 S. Kingshighway Blvd., Midwest Money at 5900 Hampton Ave. and GGB Fashion 4532 Gravois Ave.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 3

Subject 3

Subject 4

Subject 4

Subject 4

Subject 5

Subject 5

Subject 6

The below three subjects were seen at Schnucks at 3134 Union Blvd., Medicine Shoppe at 4900 Delmar Blvd. and LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 3

Subject 3

The below seven subjects were seen at LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza, and Walgreens at 1400 N. Grand Ave. and Family Dollar at 6501 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 3

Subject 3

Subject 3

Subject 3

Subject 4

Subject 4

Subject 4

Subject 4

Subject 5

Subject 5

Subject 5

Subject 5

Subject 6

Subject 6

Subject 6

Subject 7

Subject 7

Subject 7

The below subject was seen at Walgreens at 1400 N. Grand Ave. and Fresh Image at 714 N. Tucker Blvd.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

The below two subjects were seen at a fire at N. 17th St. and Olive St.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1 and 2

The police are searching for the below subjects who were seen at multiple fires.

Subjects seen at multiple fires

Subjects seen at multiple fires

Subjects seen at multiple fires

The people pictured below were seen at a car fire at the intersection of Tucker Blvd. and Convention Plaza. They were also seen at Fresh Image at 714 N. Tucker Blvd.

Subjects seen at car fire and Fresh Image

Subjects seen at car fire and Fresh Image

One subject pictured below was seen at Midwest Money at 5900 Hampton Ave.

Subject 1

The below two subjects were seen at Schnucks at 3134 Union Blvd.

Subject 1

Subject 2

The below two subjects were seen at EMS Wireless at 4346 Natural Bridge Rd.

EMS Wireless Subjects

EMS Wireless Subjects

One subject pictured below was seen at LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza.

Subject 1

Subject 1

Subject 1

Multiple subjects pictured below were seen at Rainbow Shops at 3657 Page Blvd with a silver sedan.

The two subjects pictured below and a vehicle were seen at Al Mustafa Market at 3727 Gravois Ave., GGB Fashion at 4532 Gravois Ave and LuLu Lemon at 26 Maryland Plaza.

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 2

Suspect Vehicle