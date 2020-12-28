Police ask for help identifying suspect in Shell Gas Station assault

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a woman who is a suspect in an assault.

Police said the incident happened on Friday, December 25 at 11:52 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 59-year-old woman, was working security at a Shell Gas Station at 721 North Tucker when the suspect entered without wearing a mask. The victim said the suspect became belligerent when she was told she needed to wear a mask inside of the business. The suspect then “pushed the victim as the suspect exited the store and began striking the victim with a closed fist. The suspect took the victim’s baton and then struck the victim, causing a concussion.”

Police said the suspect entered a red vehicle and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 2 inches tall black woman, weighing 190 to 200 pounds with long straight black hair. She was wearing a three quarters length coat, a dark shirt and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask for anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a 4th District Detective at 314-44-2500.