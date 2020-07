ST. LOUIS – Affton Precinct officers are asking for help in identifying suspects from an incident that occurred at a south county Schnucks.

Police said the people pictured are suspected of squirting baby oil on the floor in an aisle of the Schnucks store located in the 5700 block of South Lindbergh.

After doing this, a customer slipped and fell and had to be taken to the hospital.

They ask that anyone who can identify the people in the photos call Officer Hake at 314-615-4266.