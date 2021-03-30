Police ask for help identifying three suspects in Carondelet T-Mobile robbery

ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating three suspects and their vehicle in relation to a first-degree robbery at a T-Mobile store in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The robbery occurred on Saturday, March 20 at 7:59 p.m. at the store located at 1042 Loughborough Avenue.

Police said they responded to a call for a hold up at closing time. The suspects “began removing display phones from the counter.” Police said the suspect wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask “produced a knife” when he was confronted by an employee. The suspects then fled the scene in a black Chevy Cruze.

No one was injured.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man in his mid-20s, standing between 5’8” and 6’2”. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. The second suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-20s, standing between 5’7” and 6’2. He was wearing dark pants, a red Elmo hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, a black mask, and a “dark-colored man bag.” The third suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-20s, standing between 5’9” and 6’1”. He was wearing blue pants with a matching blue hooded sweatshirt, a medical mask, and a “dark-colored man bag.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) for a possible reward or contact a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100.

