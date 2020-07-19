Police ask for help in identifying suspect from June Waffle House shooting

ST. LOUIS – CrimeStoppers said if a tip leads to the arrest of the suspect from the June 27 shooting at the Waffle House located at 375 North Highway 67 that tipster could receive up to $5,000.

The Florissant Police Department is asking for help identifying the man wanted in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid 20s. He stands at about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 160-180 pounds. On the night of the shooting he was wearing a red shirt with black jogging pants. He has a possible tattoo on his left forearm that reads “BS” or B$.”

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information relating to this incident call the CrimeStoppers tip hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous.