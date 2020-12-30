Police ask for help locating 62-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 62-year-old Cecile Sebring.
She left an assisted living facility around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and was last seen at Sam’s Market on Halls Ferry Road.
Cecile is 5 feet 4 inches and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe she is wearing a green sweater, green pants and boots. She suffers from a mental condition and diabetes.
Police ask the public to call 911 if they believe they’ve seen Cecile Sebring.
