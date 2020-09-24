Police ask for help locating Fairview Heights restaurant robbery car

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle used on Wednesday, September 2 in an armed robbery at the Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Fairview Heights.

Police said the vehicle is a white, newer model Chrysler 300 with black wheels and “either a black gas door or it is missing. The vehicle also appears to have a black grill.” The vehicle traveled northbound from the St. Clair Square Mall main entrance after the robbery.

Police ask that anyone with information contacts the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or send them a Facebook message.