Police ask for help locating truck involved in bank robbery in Northampton

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a truck related to a robbery at Peoples National Bank on Hampton Avenue.

The robbery happened on Monday, December 28 at 12:15 p.m. Police said a woman entered the bank “and produced a note announcing a robbery.” The woman then took cash and left. Police said a security guard realized a robbery had occurred and followed the woman “behind the bank where [she] entered a white pickup truck occupied by a [man].” The suspects then drove the truck “towards the security guard to which the security guard fired shots at the suspect vehicle.” The vehicle was able to flee the scene.

There were no injuries.

The vehicle is described as a white pickup truck with a 4×4 on the rear quarter panel. Police said it is possibly a Chevrolet or a GMC. There is ballistic damage on the truck.

Police said at the time of the robbery the woman was wearing a black ball cap, neon mask, camo jacket, camo pants and neon gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2nd District Detective at 314-444-0100 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).