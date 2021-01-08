Police ask for public’s help locating truck related to home invasion

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a truck related to a home invasion in the 2700 block of Arsenal Street.

The home invasion happened Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. Five people were inside of the home when multiple male suspects entered the home “with firearms, took items, and then fled the scene.” No one was injured.

Police described the truck as a red early to mid-2000s Ford F-150 “with aftermarket rims and a damaged rear bumper.” Police said three to four men were in the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a 3rd District Detective at 314-444-2500 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

