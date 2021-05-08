Woman found dead on road near Edwardsville, Ill.; Major Case Squad is investigating

MADISON COUNTY, Il. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at approximately 5:49 a.m. Saturday morning from a citizen who found a dead woman on the road at the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Goshen Road, outside of the City of Edwardsville.

Deputies describe the woman as approximately 25 to 35 years old, about 5’8” in height, and around 165 pounds in weight. She has tattoos and jewelry.

They say foul play is suspected based on the nature of injuries to the woman.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated the Major Case Squad.

They are currently asking for the public’s assistance for any additional information. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to call the Major Case squad at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433. This is an ongoing investigation so limited details regarding motive or evidence will be released at this time. Additional information will be provided as the case continues.