Police asking for public’s help with identifying suspect in hit and run fatal motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for help finding the driver who left the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night.
A 57-year-old man was killed on Interstate-55 after a wild driver weaving in and out of traffic struck his motorcycle.
Around 7:30 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to an accident reported near mile marker 193 on I-55 going south.
When they arrived, the highway patrol saw a motorcycle with severe damage and the cyclist in bad condition. The 57-year-old victim was transported to Mercy hospital by an EMS team.
He died shortly after.
Witnesses say a dark colored vehicle was traveling southbound at high speeds weaving in and out of traffic. The driver was changing lanes, struck the motorcyclist, and did not stop to be identified.