Police believe missing Springfield man could be in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for an 81-year-old Springfield man who went missing Wednesday afternoon and could be in the St. Louis or Farmington areas.

The Springfield Police Department reported a missing adult in the 3800 block of S. Tolliver in Springfield around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Gerald Abbott was last seen leaving the home to drive to a local Walmart.

Abbot was driving a red 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with Missouri license plates 5SAG11.

Police described Abbott as a white man, approximately 5’8” tall and 190 pounds, with white hear and blue eyes, wearing a flannel shirt, blues jeans, and tennis shoes. He may be wearing glasses.

Authorities pinged Abbott’s cellphone Thursday afternoon and determined he might be in either St. Louis or Farmington.

Anyone who’s seen Abbott or his vehicle or anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.