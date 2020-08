ST. CHARLES COUNTY – A police chase ended in a soybean field near West Alton, Missouri just before 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX was flying over that scene.

There are unconfirmed reports police were shot at during the chase which began in St. Charles County along Highway 94.

The suspect in a white car was injured. There was also a woman in the suspect’s car who was seen being treated by paramedics.