Three men in custody for alleged carjacking following police chase, crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase connected to a carjacking ended with a crash in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened at Lucas and Hunt and Natural Bridge.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the carjacking occurred around noon Wednesday in the 500 block of Clara.

The 25-year-old victim told police he was walking to his home when three approached him and asked to use his phone. One of those men took out a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys.

The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured.

The chase started and ended in St. Louis County. There was a large police presence at the scene and there were numerous police agencies responding.

The three suspects were taken into custody near Natural Bridge and Halls Ferry.

There was a crashed vehicle at the scene and one person was taken away in a stretcher.