Police chase ends with shots fired on Mckinley Bridge

VENICE Ill. – Officers and a suspect exchanged shots in a police chase that ended on the Mckinley Bridge Wednesday morning.

It all started just before midnight when officers responded to a disturbance call at Bottoms Up Lounge in Brooklyn, Illinois. The suspect in question took off and a pursuit began.

Officers from Brooklyn and Venice PD were in pursuit.

When the chase got to the Mckinley Bridge officers say the suspect leaned out the window and opened fire. The officer then returned fire as the gunman got away, heading into Missouri.

After officers closed the bridge to investigate a second pursuit went through the first crime scene crashing through barricades.

During that pursuit, one car was stopped, and two people were arrested. Officers recovered two weapons on the ground. A second car was able to get away.

The McKinley Bridge was closed for several hour. It reopened just before 5:00a.m.

Only on FOX 2—Eyewitnesses tells us what happened. Police chase, shots fired in Venice Illinois. https://t.co/vkVQZ3akE9 pic.twitter.com/Ii9Ou7ZbMy — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 28, 2020